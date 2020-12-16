Write a Mini Reservation Application with Kotlin
Learn the fundamentals of Kotlin
Understand the basics of programming in Kotlin
In this 1.5 hours project-based course, you will complete and improve a mini airline reservation application and learn more advanced concepts of Kotlin such as higher order functions, lambda expressions, infix notation, Java interoperability, and many more. At the end of the class you will have a deepened understanding of Kotlin.
Cross-Platform Development
Computer Language
Algorithm
Software Development
Kotlin
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Orientation and finished product preview
Define another function with overloading
Anonymous functions and lambda expressions
Refactor the passenger list with higher order functions
Optimize our code with sequence
Interop with Java - add a current date time stamp
Add crew member roles with extension functions
Make our code easier to read with infix notations
