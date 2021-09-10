ML y Big Data con PySpark para la retención de clientes
Aprender los fundamentos de PySpark y Jupyter Notebook
Entrenar y evaluar modelos de PySpark con MLlib
Aplicar Machine Learning para predecir el Churn del cliente
Es un curso práctico y efectivo para aprender a generar modelos de Machine Learning con PySpark en un entorno de Big Data para predecir el "Churn" del cliente. Te enseñaremos desde cero los fundamentos de Spark y MLlib, y acabarás desarrollando avanzados modelos de Machine Learning con MLlib y PySpark.
Jupyter Notebook
Machine Learning
PySpark
Spark
Fundamentos de Spark y Jupyter Notebooks
ML con PySpark. Nivel Básico. Importación y Pre-procesamiento de datos
ML con PySpark. Nivel Básico. Entrenamiento y validación de modelos ML
ML con PySpark. Nivel Avanzado. Importación y Pre-procesamiento de datos
ML con PySpark. Nivel Avanzado. Entrenamiento y validación de modelos ML
