Mockups in Adobe InDesign: Create a High-Fidelity Draft
Identify the layout of the application mockup.
Add colors, objects, shapes, text, and images to the application mockup.
Compare a mock up to a wireframe prototype.
Identify the layout of the application mockup.
Add colors, objects, shapes, text, and images to the application mockup.
Compare a mock up to a wireframe prototype.
To create a high-fidelity application mockup using Adobe Indesign. First, set up a document and Identify the layout of an application mockup. Then add colors, objects, text, images, and shapes to the application mockup. Then add text to the application mockup. Lastly, compare the finished high-fidelity application mockup to the application wireframe. The prerequisites for this project are basic knowledge of using Adobe InDesign and having an Adobe account.
Application Design
product design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify layout of application mockup.
Add colors and objects to application mockup.
Add text to the application mockup
Practice: Add colors, objects and shapes to a mockup.
Add images and shapes to the application mockup.
Compare the completed application mock up to a wire prototype example
Add an image, shapes and text to an application mockup
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.