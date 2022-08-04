Chevron Left
Mockups in Adobe InDesign: Create a High-Fidelity Draft

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mockups in Adobe InDesign: Create a High-Fidelity Draft by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

To create a high-fidelity application mockup using Adobe Indesign. First, set up a document and Identify the layout of an application mockup. Then add colors, objects, text, images, and shapes to the application mockup. Then add text to the application mockup. Lastly, compare the finished high-fidelity application mockup to the application wireframe. The prerequisites for this project are basic knowledge of using Adobe InDesign and having an Adobe account. ...
