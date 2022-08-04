Monday for Beginners: Create a project
Create an account with Monday.com, explore on Monday.com, and create a workspace and a task on Monday.com.
Add views to the workspace on Monday.com, and add and edit a task in the workspace on Monday.com.
This guided project, Monday for Beginners: Create a project, will help anyone who is looking to create a workspace and tasks on Monday.com. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an account on Monday.com, create a workspace, add views and tasks, and edit those tasks. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of an operations analyst. The company needs you to manage and organize tasks for the design project using Monday.com. No experience is needed for this project.
Project Management
Design Thinking
Monday.com
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account with Monday.com
Explore on Monday.com
Create a workspace and a task on Monday.com
Practice Activity: Create a workspace and task with Monday.com
Add views to workspace on Monday.com
Add and edit task in the workspace on Monday.com
Cumulative Challenge: Add a view and add, edit task in the workspace on Monday.com
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
