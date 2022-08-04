Chevron Left
This guided project, Monday for Beginners: Create a project, will help anyone who is looking to create a workspace and tasks on Monday.com. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an account on Monday.com, create a workspace, add views and tasks, and edit those tasks. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of an operations analyst. The company needs you to manage and organize tasks for the design project using Monday.com. No experience is needed for this project....
