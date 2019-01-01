مقدمة إلى مدير الإعلانات على فيسبوك
تعلّم استخدام منصة مدير اعلانات فايسبوك
تعرف على هيكل مدير اعلانات فايسبوك
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء حملة إعلانية على مدير اعلانات فايسبوك
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة،سوف نُعرف معنى مدير إعلانات و ننتقل الى الصفحة الرئيسية مدير إعلانات الفايسبوك و نتعرف على الحملة الإعلانية،المجموعة الإعلانية،و الإعلانات و من ثم سوف ننشىأ حملة إعلانية و نتعرف على الأهداف الثلاثة لإنشاء حملات إعلانية. كما و سوف نطبق أمثلة على هذه الأهداف خطوة بخطوة و نقوم بإنشاء حملة جديدة و نختار هدف التفاعل و نوضح الأفكار بشكل مفصل وواضح. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستصبح قادراً على استخدام منصة مدير الإعلانات على فيسبوك بشكل فعّال.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Facebook Ads Manager
Advertising Campaign
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تعريف مدير الإعلانات والتعرف على الصفحة الرئيسية
إنشاء حملة إعلانية على صفحة مدير الإعلانات
إنشاء مجموعة إعلانية على صفحة مدير الإعلانات
إنشاء إعلانات على صفحة مدير الإعلانات
التعرف على الأهداف الثلاثة للحملة الإعلانية
