Mural pour les débutants
Vous apprendrez à utiliser Mural pour classer et organiser visuellement vos idées
Vous comprendrez les diverses fonctionnalités de la plateforme Mural
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Ce projet vous permet de découvrir la plateforme Mural, outil en ligne de Brainstorming et de travail à distance. Vous comprendrez les diverses fonctionnalités de la plateforme et serez capables d’organiser vos idées ou vos informations professionnelles. Vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour utiliser Mural et organiser visuellement vos informations.
Connaissances en navigation web
Marketing Communications
Information Visualization (INFOVIS)
Marketing Strategy
Team Building
Team Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créez un compte gratuit sur Mural
Découvrez les modèles de tableaux proposés par la plateforme Mural
Familiarisez-vous avec les fonctionnalités de la plateforme Mural
Utilisez un modèle de tableau de Mural
Sauvegardez et partagez vos créations sur Mural
