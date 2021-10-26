Designing a Music Festival Poster on Adobe Illustrator
Design an attention grabbing yet functional poster
Understand information hierarchy and its relationship to design composition
Use a set of basic tools for different design tasks
By the end of this project, you will be able to design a promotional poster for a music festival using Adobe Illustrator. Throughout the project, you will be able to create eye catching design elements using basic shapes, shape tools and paths. You will also be able to combine information with visuals and identify the importance of hierarchy. This guided project is for graphic design beginners who are interested in pursuing a career in design. Adobe Illustrator is a vector-based program, which is why it covers a wide range of design tasks. Learning to use it and being familiar with using the tools thoroughly gives you a variety of skill sets that you can flexibly utilize in future projects.
layout
editorial
Typography
Illustration
Poster Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
The learners will be able to create 3D looking typography using the Blend Tool. In this task, they will be using this tool when creating the main title of the poster.
In this task, the learners will illustrate an umbrella using the Shape Tools and the Pathfinder tool. They will explore the different Pathfinder options such as "minus front" and "intersect".
The learners will be able to create freehand shapes and curves using the Pen Tool by tracing an illustration of a leaf.
After drawing the umbrella and the leaf, the learners will colorize them using the Gradient tool as it adds depth to the shape. They will also explore the different opacity blends and their effects.
In the final task, the learners will place the graphic elements with the information. They will construct a layout and will be able to identify visual and information hierarchy.
