By the end of this project, you will be able to design a promotional poster for a music festival using Adobe Illustrator. Throughout the project, you will be able to create eye catching design elements using basic shapes, shape tools and paths. You will also be able to combine information with visuals and identify the importance of hierarchy. This guided project is for graphic design beginners who are interested in pursuing a career in design. Adobe Illustrator is a vector-based program, which is why it covers a wide range of design tasks. Learning to use it and being familiar with using the tools thoroughly gives you a variety of skill sets that you can flexibly utilize in future projects....
By stacy a

Feb 9, 2022

Instructor is going way to fast and the workspace is not fitting right on my screen. Parts of the toolbar are cut off and I have a 27" screen. I have not had good luck with cloud workspaces

