Named Entity Recognition using LSTMs with Keras

4.3
stars

165 ratings

38 reviews

Offered By

4,679 already enrolled

In this Guided Project, you will:

Build and train a bi-directional LSTM with Keras

Solve the Named Entity Recognition (NER) problem with LSTMs

1.5 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will use the Keras API with TensorFlow as its backend to build and train a bidirectional LSTM neural network model to recognize named entities in text data. Named entity recognition models can be used to identify mentions of people, locations, organizations, etc. Named entity recognition is not only a standalone tool for information extraction, but it also an invaluable preprocessing step for many downstream natural language processing applications like machine translation, question answering, and text summarization. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Keras pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Deep Learning

  • Machine Learning

  • Tensorflow

  • Long Short-Term Memory (ISTM)

  • keras

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Project Overview and Import Modules

  2. Load and Explore the NER Dataset

  3. Retrieve Sentences and Corresponding Tags

  4. Define Mappings between Sentences and Tags

  5. Padding Input Sentences and Creating Train/Test Splits

  6. Build and Compile a Bidirectional LSTM Model

  7. Train the Model

  8. Evaluate Named Entity Recognition Model

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NAMED ENTITY RECOGNITION USING LSTMS WITH KERAS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder