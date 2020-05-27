Named Entity Recognition using LSTMs with Keras
Build and train a bi-directional LSTM with Keras
Solve the Named Entity Recognition (NER) problem with LSTMs
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will use the Keras API with TensorFlow as its backend to build and train a bidirectional LSTM neural network model to recognize named entities in text data. Named entity recognition models can be used to identify mentions of people, locations, organizations, etc. Named entity recognition is not only a standalone tool for information extraction, but it also an invaluable preprocessing step for many downstream natural language processing applications like machine translation, question answering, and text summarization. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Keras pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
Long Short-Term Memory (ISTM)
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project Overview and Import Modules
Load and Explore the NER Dataset
Retrieve Sentences and Corresponding Tags
Define Mappings between Sentences and Tags
Padding Input Sentences and Creating Train/Test Splits
Build and Compile a Bidirectional LSTM Model
Train the Model
Evaluate Named Entity Recognition Model
by ASNov 14, 2020
Really liked the structured approach. Helped me understand the steps involved in building a NER app
by MMApr 2, 2021
Great course! Gives you a solid understanding of NER.
by ARMay 27, 2020
Explanations of functions and library used were a little less, otherwise a good course
by YKJun 18, 2021
End to End example of how to implement NLP NER in Keras using bi directional LSTM. Completed notebook can be found in the Coursera project resource page.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
