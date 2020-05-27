YK
Jun 18, 2021
End to End example of how to implement NLP NER in Keras using bi directional LSTM. Completed notebook can be found in the Coursera project resource page.
May 29, 2020
Excellent short course with hands on exercise. Wish to do more free courses.
By Mohamed H G•
May 27, 2020
You could increase the time limit for the instructor to explain the functions and logic behind it more elaborately.
And i would be happy if they provided an option for compiling on our own desktops which would be quicker and more efficient on real world Data.
The online GPU was dependent on the internet connectivity and wasn't efficient enough.
On the whole, the course was helpful, Thanks.
By Ashutosh R•
May 28, 2020
Explanations of functions and library used were a little less, otherwise a good course
By Raihan R•
May 8, 2020
A very short course with very little explanation. Rhyme server keeps restarting without any apparent reason. Probably a YouTube video with a Google Colaboratory workbook would have sufficed. Without exercises to practice on, students can only mindlessly copy what the instructor just did.
By Shashi K G•
Sep 6, 2020
This project is a short end-end show. Quickest way to know the process.
By Anantha P•
May 25, 2020
Good course covering all the basics required to train a NER model using LSTM without requiring a lot of per-requisite knowledge. Guided project made it easy to follow the instructor and to get an hands on experience
By Rajat R B•
May 31, 2020
Rhyme never connected and project was too simple. Elaborate explanations would help!
By anurag g•
Jul 7, 2020
The course content was very elementary for someone who wants to create a working project using NER. Author was directly using all the concepts in the code without any explanation. So, it was just copy-pasting the code. This will help only if you want an elementary piece of code without any explanation. Not worth your money!!
By Yaron K•
Jun 19, 2021
By Biranchi N N•
May 30, 2020
By Mwenda•
Apr 3, 2021
Great course! Gives you a solid understanding of NER.
By Patrick O•
May 31, 2020
Excellent course on revising LSTMs and Keras!
By Aldrin C V•
Jun 23, 2020
A good way to start learning DL using Keras
By Ramprasath A•
May 20, 2020
It served the purpose..
By farhan a j•
Oct 7, 2020
Great explanation
By serdar b•
Jan 19, 2021
Good instructor.
By janmejay b•
Sep 28, 2020
Nice project...
By Sylvert T•
May 15, 2020
Help me a lot
By Kamlesh C•
Jun 18, 2020
Thank you...
By Dee W•
May 8, 2022
well done
By Gaikwad N•
Jul 23, 2020
Excellent
By Rutal M•
Jun 2, 2020
nice one
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Thank u
By HASSAINAR T S•
Jun 4, 2020
Awesome
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 23, 2020
Useful
By Rifat R•
Jun 5, 2020
Great