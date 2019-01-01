Graphic design: realistic neon effect texts with Adobe Photoshop
Use Adobe Photoshop to create realistic neon light effects
Manipulate raster images with Photoshop
Get to know Adobe Photoshop tools for neon effects
Use Adobe Photoshop to create realistic neon light effects
Manipulate raster images with Photoshop
Get to know Adobe Photoshop tools for neon effects
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Photoshop to create neon effects on your texts and transform them into a captivating graphic. Adobe Photoshop is the industry standard among editors in raster graphics as well as in digital art as a whole. It can be used in a variety of ways, for example in Photo Editing as this is the actual use of Adobe Photoshop, it allows you to enhance the colours and add contrast to an image and fully retouch it, make old or damaged photos look brand new, create a staged photo of a subject set in a chosen scene, remove any backgrounds or objects from an image... It is also greatly used in Graphic Design to create pattern and texture, logos designs, flyers, book covers, brochures, icons, marketing materials for businesses... Photoshop is a versatile software that allows users to create works in Digital Paintings, Graphic Design, Web Design, Video Editing… Being able to use it is essential for students, graphic designers, photographers and visual artists aimed to work in the visual sector of the creative industries. This guided project is for students, graphic designers, content creators or the general public who want to create artistic neon effects to pop their graphic works using the tools in Adobe Photoshop.
Image Editing
Photo Editing
Graphic Design
Illustration
Adobe Photoshop
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setting the file and explore the workspace
Explore the tools and start designing
Work on the text layer
Set the effect properties
Finalize, save and export
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.