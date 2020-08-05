Network Data Science with NetworkX and Python

In this Guided Project, you will:

Load data into graphs and subgraphs

VIsualize network structures and centrality metrics

Add, remove and manipulate the nodes and edges in a graph

2 hours (1 hour for the guided project)
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you are going to be able to perform centrality network analysis and visualization on educational datasets, to generate different kinds of random graphs which represents social networks, and to manipulate the graph and subgraph structures, allowing you to break and get insights on complex structures. This guided project is for people who want to incorporate network data science skills into their technology portfolio. This is a topic of interest to researchers, marketers, consultants and practitioners associated with the knowledge areas of social science, marketing, social media, operational research and complexity science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Data Science

  • Social Network Analysis

  • Python Programming

  • Network Analysis

  • Network Science

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Load graphs through tabular files

  2. Load and write graphs through tabular files

  3. Summarize graphs through centrality metrics

  4. Generate random graphs

  5. Add and remove nodes and edges from graphs

  6. Manipulate nodes and edges attributes

  7. Create and visualize sub-graphs

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

