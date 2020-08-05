Network Data Science with NetworkX and Python
81 ratings
5,117 already enrolled
Load data into graphs and subgraphs
VIsualize network structures and centrality metrics
Add, remove and manipulate the nodes and edges in a graph
81 ratings
5,117 already enrolled
Load data into graphs and subgraphs
VIsualize network structures and centrality metrics
Add, remove and manipulate the nodes and edges in a graph
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you are going to be able to perform centrality network analysis and visualization on educational datasets, to generate different kinds of random graphs which represents social networks, and to manipulate the graph and subgraph structures, allowing you to break and get insights on complex structures. This guided project is for people who want to incorporate network data science skills into their technology portfolio. This is a topic of interest to researchers, marketers, consultants and practitioners associated with the knowledge areas of social science, marketing, social media, operational research and complexity science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Social Network Analysis
Python Programming
Network Analysis
Network Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by KAAug 5, 2020
Please! PLease! Please! Change your accent and make your pronunciations clear. Could've rated 2 or 3 stars but didn't because the content of the guided project is good.
by CHSep 8, 2020
The course is quick and good, very practical, maybe lacking a little bit of the theory and other practical examples of use. But overall very happy
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.