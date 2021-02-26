Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you are going to be able to perform centrality network analysis and visualization on educational datasets, to generate different kinds of random graphs which represents social networks, and to manipulate the graph and subgraph structures, allowing you to break and get insights on complex structures. This guided project is for people who want to incorporate network data science skills into their technology portfolio. This is a topic of interest to researchers, marketers, consultants and practitioners associated with the knowledge areas of social science, marketing, social media, operational research and complexity science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Alberto P S

Aug 3, 2020

The course content is interesting but the instructor is not using the whole screen, making it very difficult to read the notebook's code. The frequent spelling mistakes don't help either. The codes are useful but the presentation can improve a lot.

By Xuejiao W

Jul 26, 2020

The content is good, however the audience is quite poor. The caption is impossible to read.

By dario e

Nov 4, 2020

very bad pronounciation from the instructor with no valid subtitles, also he keeps letting the pointer floating around the lines he is typing which is annoying

By Avi L

Nov 18, 2020

the instructor seem professional ,

the quality of the sound and video is very poor - i left after 10 minutes

By Juan A N F

Dec 11, 2020

Content is very good... the only observation is that characters are small...

By Jovanni J

Oct 14, 2020

Great course for creating network using python

By Pris A

Feb 19, 2021

I am happy!

By chukka A

Jan 26, 2022

good

By rohithasree d

Sep 30, 2020

Good

By Khandaker M A

Aug 6, 2020

Please! PLease! Please! Change your accent and make your pronunciations clear. Could've rated 2 or 3 stars but didn't because the content of the guided project is good.

By Cesar H

Sep 8, 2020

The course is quick and good, very practical, maybe lacking a little bit of the theory and other practical examples of use. But overall very happy

By Поручиков М А

Sep 6, 2020

Perfect content but poor pronunciation. 4 stars.

By tf

Jul 26, 2021

V​ideo quality is extremely poor.

