By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Alberto P S•
Aug 3, 2020
The course content is interesting but the instructor is not using the whole screen, making it very difficult to read the notebook's code. The frequent spelling mistakes don't help either. The codes are useful but the presentation can improve a lot.
By Xuejiao W•
Jul 26, 2020
The content is good, however the audience is quite poor. The caption is impossible to read.
By dario e•
Nov 4, 2020
very bad pronounciation from the instructor with no valid subtitles, also he keeps letting the pointer floating around the lines he is typing which is annoying
By Avi L•
Nov 18, 2020
the instructor seem professional ,
the quality of the sound and video is very poor - i left after 10 minutes
By Juan A N F•
Dec 11, 2020
Content is very good... the only observation is that characters are small...
By Jovanni J•
Oct 14, 2020
Great course for creating network using python
By Pris A•
Feb 19, 2021
I am happy!
By chukka A•
Jan 26, 2022
good
By rohithasree d•
Sep 30, 2020
Good
By Khandaker M A•
Aug 6, 2020
Please! PLease! Please! Change your accent and make your pronunciations clear. Could've rated 2 or 3 stars but didn't because the content of the guided project is good.
By Cesar H•
Sep 8, 2020
The course is quick and good, very practical, maybe lacking a little bit of the theory and other practical examples of use. But overall very happy
By Поручиков М А•
Sep 6, 2020
Perfect content but poor pronunciation. 4 stars.
By tf•
Jul 26, 2021
Video quality is extremely poor.