About the Course

In this 2-hours long project-based course, you will learn how to implement a Neural Network model in TensorFlow using its core functionality (i.e. without the help of a high level API like Keras). You will also implement the gradient descent algorithm with the help of TensorFlow's automatic differentiation. While it’s easier to get started with TensorFlow with the Keras API, it’s still worth understanding how a slightly lower level implementation might work in tensorﬂow, and this project will give you a great starting point. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python programming, TensorFlow basics, conceptual understanding of Neural Networks and gradient descent. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

SC

Jul 11, 2020

The instructor has explained each line of code and this helped me understand the context better and I was able to keep track of things with ease. Thank you Sir

AR

Jul 3, 2020

Best hands-on experience.\n\nThe understanding was awesome. Keep making these types of projects.

By Camila B

May 22, 2020

It's the first time I built the model from scratch instead of using a library, it was fun :)

By Bhavesh R P

Jul 11, 2020

Good for intermediate. But, a little hard for Begineer.

By Prakash S

May 31, 2020

Excellent Guided Project

By Mohit

Jul 5, 2020

It's neither a very advanced level nor a very basic level neural network course. This course goes through the project step by step and demands an extra effort of clarifying your doubts through a google search. Still, enjoyable and worthy of trying out.

By Atharva R

May 26, 2020

It's a nice project where you can implement and understand how a neural network algorithm is built.

By shaguna a

Apr 25, 2020

No doubt resolved.

By Zilun L

Aug 10, 2020

The instructor doesn't organize the class in a coherent and engaging manner. Often poses a rhetorical question but doesn't answer it. More a narrated project than a guided one. Offers very unsatisfactory explanations whenever one is attempted.

By PAULA V R J

Aug 20, 2020

Excellent course if you want to learn how to build a basic neural network with tensorflow. The instructor's explanations are very clear. You should know a little about how neural networks work before (a quick reading is ok)

By Sayan P

May 29, 2020

Thanks to Coursera and Rhyme for bringing this interactive console. It was very helpful for understanding as well as doing while watching. Very unique. I will say one should give it a try. Thanks to Rhyme a lot.

By Oscar F

Oct 30, 2020

Está bueno para familiarizarse con el paso a paso de la creación de redes neuronales en Python usando la librería Tensorflow. Me gustó.

By Hitesh V

Aug 1, 2020

Excellent design this course , This covers the basics and beauty to do hands on

By Darshan K

May 9, 2020

It is a good course to know about the neural networks using tensorflow.

By Diego R G

May 19, 2020

I learned the practical implementation of neural networks!

By Shashank J

Jun 4, 2020

It was very good way to write code prior. Rhyme is slow.

By Akash P G

Jul 17, 2020

its a good course got to learn a lot

By GAUTAM P

Jun 19, 2020

Thanks Amit Yadav. Skills++

By SUGUNA M

Nov 19, 2020

good project based course

By Solanki P P

Jun 10, 2020

Your course is to good.

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By Walisundara W

Apr 27, 2020

Good Experience..

By Nimmakanti B

Jun 17, 2020

Better learning

By XAVIER S M

Jun 2, 2020

Very Helpful !

By Partheepan

Apr 9, 2020

very useful

