SC
Jul 11, 2020
The instructor has explained each line of code and this helped me understand the context better and I was able to keep track of things with ease. Thank you Sir
AR
Jul 3, 2020
Best hands-on experience.\n\nThe understanding was awesome. Keep making these types of projects.
By Camila B•
May 22, 2020
It's the first time I built the model from scratch instead of using a library, it was fun :)
By Bhavesh R P•
Jul 11, 2020
Good for intermediate. But, a little hard for Begineer.
By Prakash S•
May 31, 2020
Excellent Guided Project
By Mohit•
Jul 5, 2020
It's neither a very advanced level nor a very basic level neural network course. This course goes through the project step by step and demands an extra effort of clarifying your doubts through a google search. Still, enjoyable and worthy of trying out.
By Atharva R•
May 26, 2020
It's a nice project where you can implement and understand how a neural network algorithm is built.
By shaguna a•
Apr 25, 2020
No doubt resolved.
By Zilun L•
Aug 10, 2020
The instructor doesn't organize the class in a coherent and engaging manner. Often poses a rhetorical question but doesn't answer it. More a narrated project than a guided one. Offers very unsatisfactory explanations whenever one is attempted.
By PAULA V R J•
Aug 20, 2020
Excellent course if you want to learn how to build a basic neural network with tensorflow. The instructor's explanations are very clear. You should know a little about how neural networks work before (a quick reading is ok)
By Sayan P•
May 29, 2020
Thanks to Coursera and Rhyme for bringing this interactive console. It was very helpful for understanding as well as doing while watching. Very unique. I will say one should give it a try. Thanks to Rhyme a lot.
By Shashank C•
Jul 12, 2020
By Anuj R•
Jul 4, 2020
By Oscar F•
Oct 30, 2020
Está bueno para familiarizarse con el paso a paso de la creación de redes neuronales en Python usando la librería Tensorflow. Me gustó.
By Hitesh V•
Aug 1, 2020
Excellent design this course , This covers the basics and beauty to do hands on
By Darshan K•
May 9, 2020
It is a good course to know about the neural networks using tensorflow.
By Diego R G•
May 19, 2020
I learned the practical implementation of neural networks!
By Shashank J•
Jun 4, 2020
It was very good way to write code prior. Rhyme is slow.
By Akash P G•
Jul 17, 2020
its a good course got to learn a lot
By GAUTAM P•
Jun 19, 2020
Thanks Amit Yadav. Skills++
By SUGUNA M•
Nov 19, 2020
good project based course
By Solanki P P•
Jun 10, 2020
Your course is to good.
By Gangone R•
Jul 3, 2020
very useful course
By Walisundara W•
Apr 27, 2020
Good Experience..
By Nimmakanti B•
Jun 17, 2020
Better learning
By XAVIER S M•
Jun 2, 2020
Very Helpful !
By Partheepan•
Apr 9, 2020
very useful