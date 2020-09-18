Chevron Left
4.4
stars
122 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In this 1 hr 40 mins long project-based course, you will learn about the process of developing a new product for start-up companies, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). You will learn about idea generation and the evaluation processes in product development by using an idea generation model and online resources like Google Trends and Amazon. You will use methods to evaluate your product concept through market segmentation, growth potential, and the competition to your product. You will also evaluate a supplier and the cost to your product by analyzing component prices and production rates. By the end of this project, you will be able to create a full retrospective plan for the product launch and understand how and why the specifications are done. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

KS

May 19, 2021

For converting voice of customer into product specification SCAMMPER techniques are very useful thanks for the insightful learning

SJ

Aug 28, 2020

One of the best course with coursera\n\nThanks for sharing this course with us.!

By Guima F

Sep 18, 2020

The project is too good for physical products, but not so much for digital products. Even so I could extract insights for digital products that worth paying and doing the course.

By saikumar U J

Aug 29, 2020

One of the best course with coursera

Thanks for sharing this course with us.!

By Moza A A

Sep 28, 2020

The course is good in the way that it has a straight practical concept of new product development. You will work peer by peer with the representer and try the examples by yourself. However, the course has a lack of examples and theory concept. Once you start learning about the first product development technique, you will immediately ask yourself, What is this? But you can use Youtube as a supportive material for theory. Thanks

By Joseph F

Oct 27, 2020

As a beginner, this helped me appreciate the concept of launching your product considering the competition and improving your's to be marketable. It also gave me a brief introduction on how to compute my project timeline with the supplier availability and costings involved. I loved the short project!

By Benjamin M

Sep 12, 2020

Good project to under how to research and develop a new product line or complete work on a new product from the scratch. I enjoyed working on the live project with practical examples. Thank you Mr. Ashraf loved the presentation it was simple and clear.

By Imran S

Jan 21, 2021

This project is great. especially for undergraduates or anyone who did not have prior experience in new product development.

One thing to keep in mind is that this course is quite focused on physical product and not digital product.

By Naomi C R L

Oct 15, 2020

this has been very helpful. SCAMPER is now my go-to guide

By dzakky h

Oct 6, 2020

Love this framework and method given by this course!

By Rayees A L

Aug 22, 2020

Great fully satisfied.

By KAMESVARAR S

May 20, 2021

For converting voice of customer into product specification SCAMMPER techniques are very useful thanks for the insightful learning

By Sameer S

Feb 27, 2022

Very nicely presented. Basic but still very informative.

By Rohit K

Mar 15, 2021

Great learning, looking forward for more such courses.

By Armando R R

Nov 4, 2020

Thanks This Short Course was very informative.

By JENNIFER A

Sep 20, 2020

Useful course and leaned more

By Mukesh R

Mar 21, 2021

Nice learning session

By Vikas k

Sep 23, 2020

I like this course.

By dahi G

Oct 12, 2020

it was very nice

By Gigi G P

Apr 26, 2021

Content concise

By SANDHYA V

Oct 1, 2020

More usefull

By Suseela P

Sep 30, 2020

Very useful

By Jennifer E F

Nov 14, 2020

thank you

By Anandhi K

Oct 1, 2020

Very good

By Akanksha P

Sep 6, 2020

Thank you

By Pushkar S

Dec 2, 2021

T is

By SAFA H K

Aug 30, 2020

Good

