KS
May 19, 2021
For converting voice of customer into product specification SCAMMPER techniques are very useful thanks for the insightful learning
SJ
Aug 28, 2020
One of the best course with coursera\n\nThanks for sharing this course with us.!
By Guima F•
Sep 18, 2020
The project is too good for physical products, but not so much for digital products. Even so I could extract insights for digital products that worth paying and doing the course.
By saikumar U J•
Aug 29, 2020
By Moza A A•
Sep 28, 2020
The course is good in the way that it has a straight practical concept of new product development. You will work peer by peer with the representer and try the examples by yourself. However, the course has a lack of examples and theory concept. Once you start learning about the first product development technique, you will immediately ask yourself, What is this? But you can use Youtube as a supportive material for theory. Thanks
By Joseph F•
Oct 27, 2020
As a beginner, this helped me appreciate the concept of launching your product considering the competition and improving your's to be marketable. It also gave me a brief introduction on how to compute my project timeline with the supplier availability and costings involved. I loved the short project!
By Benjamin M•
Sep 12, 2020
Good project to under how to research and develop a new product line or complete work on a new product from the scratch. I enjoyed working on the live project with practical examples. Thank you Mr. Ashraf loved the presentation it was simple and clear.
By Imran S•
Jan 21, 2021
This project is great. especially for undergraduates or anyone who did not have prior experience in new product development.
One thing to keep in mind is that this course is quite focused on physical product and not digital product.
By Naomi C R L•
Oct 15, 2020
this has been very helpful. SCAMPER is now my go-to guide
By dzakky h•
Oct 6, 2020
Love this framework and method given by this course!
By Rayees A L•
Aug 22, 2020
Great fully satisfied.
By KAMESVARAR S•
May 20, 2021
By Sameer S•
Feb 27, 2022
Very nicely presented. Basic but still very informative.
By Rohit K•
Mar 15, 2021
Great learning, looking forward for more such courses.
By Armando R R•
Nov 4, 2020
Thanks This Short Course was very informative.
By JENNIFER A•
Sep 20, 2020
Useful course and leaned more
By Mukesh R•
Mar 21, 2021
Nice learning session
By Vikas k•
Sep 23, 2020
I like this course.
By dahi G•
Oct 12, 2020
it was very nice
By Gigi G P•
Apr 26, 2021
Content concise
By SANDHYA V•
Oct 1, 2020
More usefull
By Suseela P•
Sep 30, 2020
Very useful
By Jennifer E F•
Nov 14, 2020
thank you
By Anandhi K•
Oct 1, 2020
Very good
By Akanksha P•
Sep 6, 2020
Thank you
By Pushkar S•
Dec 2, 2021
T is
By SAFA H K•
Aug 30, 2020
Good