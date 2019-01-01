Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engage your niche on social media: visual stories with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Canva to create 3 different templates for social media stories contents aimed to engage and enlarge your niche. Stories are currently among the strongest tools on social media to enhance public engagement.Whether you are an influencer, entrepreneur or a brand you will eventually face online presence, social media and consequently public engagement. Public engagement includes marketing strategies that directly engages consumers or followers to participate in a brand experience. It comes from the concept that consumers/followers should be actively involved in the production and co-creation of marketing programs, developing a relationship with the brand. The same approach is valid for influencers, entrepreneurs as well as for companies.Social networks are largely use in engagement marketing because they provide the optimal way for people to interact with brands and create a two-way dialogue between each other. Some of these platforms have also created specific types of online presences for companies. One of the tools that is currently spreading in most of the social media are stories. These tools are widely used to entertain, engage and develop public on social media.This guided project is for young entrepreneurs, content creators, influencers, students, graphic designers, who want to explore Canva in visual contents creation aimed to develop public engagement.No previous experience needed. Familiarity with different social media platforms recommended....