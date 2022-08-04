Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web Development in Node.js: Build Your First Website by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project, Web Development in Node.js: Build Your First Website, will help an aspiring web developer who is looking to incorporate Node.js into their website along with front-end basics like CSS and HTML. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will explore different types of functions in Node.js, build an HTTP server, build endpoints with Node.js and Express, and apply front-end basics.
To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping a friend create a website for their pizzeria using Node.js.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need some experience with Node.js, HTML, and CSS....