Learner Reviews & Feedback for Non parametric Tests using R Cmdr by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project , you will learn how to conduct non parametric tests using Rcmdr. Non parametric tests are powerful tests which are conducted when underlying assumptions are not met in the data . After completing the project, you will be able to apply the appropriate test for the right data set. You will also learn how to do it in an easy to use Rcmdr....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Non parametric Tests using R Cmdr