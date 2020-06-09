Object-Oriented Programming with Java
1,123 ratings
20,914 already enrolled
The four principles of object-oriented programming paradigm
Developing applications with graphical user interface
In this project you will create a fun social media profile app for pets while learning the principles of object-oriented programming. By the end of the project, you will understand the 4 principles of object-oriented programming, write object-oriented code in Java, and be able to apply the same concepts to other object-oriented programming languages!
object-oriented-programming
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Java
Software Engineering
Software Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand encapsulation in object oriented programming and use it to create our first object.
Understand inheritance in object oriented programming and use it to extend our base class.
Understand abstraction in object oriented programming and use it to hide details of a calculation.
Understand polymorphism in object oriented programming paradigm and use it to create distinct behaviors for descendent classes.
Put it all together, create a new object and complete the app.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SKJun 9, 2020
This Guided project is very much useful for beginners and helps in understanding oops concepts and apply them in the real-time projects.
by CKAug 9, 2020
The practical implementation provides more insights of OOPS concept in an easy way. Good job by the instructor :)
by SAJun 20, 2020
Excellent course and instructor! You can complete this less than 30 minutes, if you already have basic about OOP. This course great if you want to test your mastery in OOP! Thank you instructor!
by MMJul 13, 2020
Good introductory material. The only problem was that I had some issues with the guided project interface and it slowed my learning experience.
