Learner Reviews & Feedback for Image Processing: Object Auto-tracking using Tracker by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to track two different objects easily using Tracker. You will be able to adjust video clip settings and make clips of it.Moreover, you will be able to calibrate your video and set up your coordinate axis. Learning such a skill can help you in your research projects at university or work. It is an added skill to your data analysis skills set that can give you a competitive edge in data science or computer vision career related opportunities. If you are an educator, it will help you to analyze real world physics problems with your students....