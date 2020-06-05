Chevron Left
4.7
stars
121 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

This course will walk you through how to create an online employee onboarding course. By the end of this project, you will create an Eduflow course to assist in your employee onboarding process. Eduflow is a free, easy-to-use online course builder that allows you to build an interactive learning experience for your team. In this project, you will open an Eduflow account and begin creating an interactive employee onboarding course. You will then learn how to mix and match different learning activities including content, submissions, and videos. Furthermore, you will learn how to invite employees to the course, keep track of their progress, and gain valuable insight and feedback from your learners. The onboarding process is extremely important in developing your company brand and culture. Using Eduflow allows you to create an innovative, customized, and engaging onboarding experience for your employees. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

JJ

Apr 17, 2021

Excellent hands-on training. Lecturer's communication was clear and detailed enough to follow. Structure enable students to actively develop their own onboarding scenario while learning.

JD

Oct 25, 2020

It was simple and direct. I especially like the fact that the split screen helped follow the instructors every step. This made for an easy and effective learning experience.

By Joanne H

Jun 5, 2020

Loved the easy to "follow along' format of this course, with simple and concise instruction... I made a nifty onboarding course during the 30 minute class. Can't wait to make more, and get jazzy with it. Thanks Rhyme / Coursera!

By Jeanina D

Oct 25, 2020

It was simple and direct. I especially like the fact that the split screen helped follow the instructors every step. This made for an easy and effective learning experience.

By Hossam E H M

May 29, 2020

Very useful course and helps me to find a direct way introducing my team to the new comers without wasting their times in direct meetings

By Savanna M

Apr 7, 2020

I loved getting to learn a new platform that can take our business to the next level with employees. I will be working diligently to create an onboarding page as soon as possible to take to my upper management.

By Julia J

Apr 18, 2021

Excellent hands-on training. Lecturer's communication was clear and detailed enough to follow. Structure enable students to actively develop their own onboarding scenario while learning.

By Kazuhiko K

Jan 2, 2022

This is exactly the app I was looking for! Thanks for the fantastic instruction Abby and Edulow. I have already begun to use the system for my workshops.

By Evteev D

Sep 19, 2020

This project will give you a detailed understanding of how to make your first online course. I am glad that such tools exist.

By Anjali P

Apr 19, 2020

A very good course. Helped me to gain basic knowledge of Eduflow which would eventually going to help me in future.

By Watus E S

Aug 6, 2021

Comprehensive and thorough information. Fast and easy way to learn Eduflow and inform others within a company

By Sagar J R

Aug 24, 2020

This course is just great!!

By Dr. R M A

Jun 25, 2020

Excellent and informative

By Gangone R

Jun 17, 2020

very useful course

By Akshada K

Jul 16, 2020

great experience

By Lisa R

Feb 13, 2021

Awesome course!

By Partheepan

Apr 20, 2020

Very Useful

By Dilshod A

Sep 4, 2020

Спасибо

By Uppalapati. S S

Jun 22, 2020

Great

By sarithanakkala

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By p s

Jun 22, 2020

Good

By varshitha g

Jun 4, 2020

Good

By Safarova Z M

Sep 12, 2020

ok

By MEGHA. C

Oct 12, 2020

I can able to learn how to upload videos and create flows and activities easily.thankyou

By GODLIN P D

Oct 15, 2020

It is really informative and learned a lot

