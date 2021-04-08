Introduction to Shader Graphics with OpenGL
Be able to setup the environment for openGL and create a window
Draw a triangle in both legacy and modern openGL
Create a shader system along with vertex and fragment shaders
Be able to setup the environment for openGL and create a window
Draw a triangle in both legacy and modern openGL
Create a shader system along with vertex and fragment shaders
In this 1-hour long project-based course, by the end of this project, you will be able to draw a triangle along with a shader system for it with modern OpenGL and C++, which is the fundamental unit of 3D rendering.Moreover, you will be able to setup the environment and create a window with openGL, draw a triangle using modern openGL and create vertex and fragment shaders for your triangle. Finally, You’ll be able to extend upon this basis into a full fledged modern 3D renderer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
By the end of Task 1, you will be able to setup the environment and create a window with openGL and GLFW library
By the end of Task 2, you will be able to test legacy openGL by drawing a triangle and setup GLEW.
By the end of Task 3, you will be able to set up vertex buffers and draw a triangle using modern openGL.
By the end of Task 4, you will be able to create a shader compilation and linking system.
By the end of Task 5, you will be able to create vertex and fragment shaders for your triangle.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.