In this 1-hour long project-based course, by the end of this project, you will be able to draw a triangle along with a shader system for it with modern OpenGL and C++, which is the fundamental unit of 3D rendering.Moreover, you will be able to setup the environment and create a window with openGL, draw a triangle using modern openGL and create vertex and fragment shaders for your triangle. Finally, You’ll be able to extend upon this basis into a full fledged modern 3D renderer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Alex W

Nov 30, 2021

A​ll good, but too short in my opinion.

