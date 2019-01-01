Learner Reviews & Feedback for OpenVINO Beginner: Building a Crossroad AI Camera by Intel
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Build a Crossroad AI Camera:
Learning Objective 1: By the end of Task 1, you will be able to explain the OpenVINO™ Toolkit Workflow and OpenVINO™ Toolkit Components
Learning Objective 2: By the end of Task 2, you will be able to operationalize models using the Model Downloader utility
Learning Objective 3: By the end of Task 3, you will be able to perform Model Preparation, Conversion and Optimization
Learning Objective 4: By the end of Task 4, you will be able to Running and Tuning Inference
Learning Objective 5: By the end of Task 5, you will be able to create visualization of Person Attributes and Person Re-identification (REID) information for each detected person in an Image/Video/Camera input....