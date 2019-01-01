Chevron Left
Back to OpenVINO Beginner: Building a Crossroad AI Camera

Learner Reviews & Feedback for OpenVINO Beginner: Building a Crossroad AI Camera by Intel

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Build a Crossroad AI Camera: Learning Objective 1: By the end of Task 1, you will be able to explain the OpenVINO™ Toolkit Workflow and OpenVINO™ Toolkit Components Learning Objective 2: By the end of Task 2, you will be able to operationalize models using the Model Downloader utility Learning Objective 3: By the end of Task 3, you will be able to perform Model Preparation, Conversion and Optimization Learning Objective 4: By the end of Task 4, you will be able to Running and Tuning Inference Learning Objective 5: By the end of Task 5, you will be able to create visualization of Person Attributes and Person Re-identification (REID) information for each detected person in an Image/Video/Camera input....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder