SQL تحسين أداء وضبط أوامر
قم بإنشاء الجداول وإدخال البيانات وتنفيذ وتخطيط أوقات الاستعلامات باستخدام Explain and Explain Analyze..
تطبيق أنواع مختلفة من indexes لتحسين الأداء.
تطبيق استراتيجيات hash, merge and nest loop join .
ى نهاية المشروع ده ، هنكون قادر على كتابة اوامرSQL بشكل احترافي مع أداء أفضل… ، يعد ضبط قاعدة البيانات أمرًا ضروريًا لتنظيم بيانات database والوصول إليها بسهولة عن طريق إنشاء أنواع مختلفة من الindexes لتحسين الأداء. خلال المشروع هنكشى مع بعض خطوة ب خطوة عشان تكون قادر على تطبيق اوامر hash وnest loop و merge استراتيجيات لل joins. هتكون كمان قادر على إنشاء الجداول وإدراج البيانات. و هتقدر تنفذ الاوامر باستخدام Explain and Explain Analyze. هذا المشروع الارشادى مخصص للأشخاص المبتدئين في مجال هندسة البيانات. الأشخاص الذين يرغبون في تعلم كيفية تحسين أداء الاوامر وتسريع وقت التنفيذ.و يوفر لك الخطوات المهمة لضبط اوامرك. عشان تكون قادر على كتابة اوامرSQL بشكل احترافي مع أداء أفضل… ، يعد ضبط قاعدة البيانات أمرًا ضروريًا لتنظيم بيانات database والوصول إليها بسهولة
Database (DBMS)
Query
Data Analysis
Postgresql
TUNNING
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
إنشاء جداول وإدراج البيانات
Explain and Explain Analyze تنفيذ الاستعلام باستخدام
indexes تطبيق أنواع مختلفة من
hash و nest loop join تطبيق إستراتيجيات
merge join تطبيق استراتيجية
