Learner Reviews & Feedback for Optimize Digital Experiences with Service Blueprints in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a service blueprint that emphasizes digital experiences the customer has with a brand in Miro. Your project will uncover business opportunities by methodically mapping service touchpoints to mitigate risk to improve the customer experience.
To optimize digital experiences with a service blueprint visualization, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer experience with the service in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Optimize Digital Experiences with Service Blueprints in Miro
By Johan H
•
Apr 29, 2021
Not enough about actual Service Blueprints. More of a demo of the tool Miro (which is an excellent tool btw)