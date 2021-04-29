Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a service blueprint that emphasizes digital experiences the customer has with a brand in Miro. Your project will uncover business opportunities by methodically mapping service touchpoints to mitigate risk to improve the customer experience. To optimize digital experiences with a service blueprint visualization, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer experience with the service in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Johan H

Apr 29, 2021

Not enough about actual Service Blueprints. More of a demo of the tool Miro (which is an excellent tool btw)

