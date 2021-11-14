CM
Nov 13, 2021
Great tips and hacks for everyone who are working at home. I can definitely use this. Thank you for the wonderful project, Instructor!
JC
Dec 12, 2020
This is a really simple course and useful when you just want to know some apps and tools for productivity!
By Charmaigne M•
Nov 14, 2021
By Jarmaine C•
Dec 13, 2020
By Hasnain H•
Dec 28, 2020
Its was a very good code for learning about the remote work
By Mohammed F M s•
Jan 14, 2021
I got a great benfit during this course.... Thanks
By Carlos A B S•
Jan 24, 2021
Many useful tools... Thanks!
By Chia C L•
Jun 5, 2021
Very useful and practical.
By Caroline K•
Mar 15, 2021
Thank you! Very helpful!
By Nikos M•
Dec 14, 2020
Nice, first touch of some useful apps that will help someone on
organisational and productivity issues.
.
By Meera S•
Jan 27, 2021
only because the software outside was not working to do the projects