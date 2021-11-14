Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 2 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to manage yourself as a remote employed worker or self-employed, with essential practices, tips and tools. You will create a browser work persona and set up tasks, time and productivity management tools, use online shared documents and video meetings, professional messaging, accounting and invoicing, and even relax and focus with meditation noise and productivity management techniques. The ultimate starting guide for remote and self work! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Charmaigne M

Nov 14, 2021

Great tips and hacks for everyone who are working at home. I can definitely use this. Thank you for the wonderful project, Instructor!

By Jarmaine C

Dec 13, 2020

This is a really simple course and useful when you just want to know some apps and tools for productivity!

By Hasnain H

Dec 28, 2020

Its was a very good code for learning about the remote work

By Mohammed F M s

Jan 14, 2021

I got a great benfit during this course.... Thanks

By Carlos A B S

Jan 24, 2021

Many useful tools... Thanks!

By Chia C L

Jun 5, 2021

Very useful and practical.

By Caroline K

Mar 15, 2021

Thank you! Very helpful!

By Nikos M

Dec 14, 2020

Nice, first touch of some useful apps that will help someone on

organisational and productivity issues.

.

By Meera S

Jan 27, 2021

only because the software outside was not working to do the projects

