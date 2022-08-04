Packet Sniffing with Wireshark: Create Your First Filters
This guided project, Packet Sniffing with Wireshark: Create Your First Filters, will help an intermediate security analyst who is looking to use packet sniffing with Wireshark to capture, display, and observe specific HTTP and HTTPS packets. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Wireshark for packet sniffing; to capture and observe certain network packets using display filters and capture filters. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping an IT manager who wants to detect unwanted network traffic on their server and enforce a web surfing policy. Your task is to demonstrate Wireshark’s packet sniffing capabilities. In order to be successful in this project, you will need some basic Linux Command Line Knowledge and some exposure to Computer Networks.
Packet Analyzer
Wireshark
create filters
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Start a packet capture on an ethernet port and save it to file.
Use a display filter to observe HTTP network traffic.
Use a capture host filter to capture HTTP packets.
Practice Task: Perform a Wireshark capture to detect HTTPS packets using a capture and display filter.
Use a capture filter to observe certain packet hosts.
Capture all HTTP and HTTPS packets not from certain hosts.
Capstone Task: Use Wireshark to capture and observe certain ethernet packets on HTTP and HTTPS ports.
