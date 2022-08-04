Learner Reviews & Feedback for Packet Sniffing with Wireshark: Create Your First Filters by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project, Packet Sniffing with Wireshark: Create Your First Filters, will help an intermediate security analyst who is looking to use packet sniffing with Wireshark to capture, display, and observe specific HTTP and HTTPS packets. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Wireshark for packet sniffing; to capture and observe certain network packets using display filters and capture filters.
To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping an IT manager who wants to detect unwanted network traffic on their server and enforce a web surfing policy. Your task is to demonstrate Wireshark’s packet sniffing capabilities.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need some basic Linux Command Line Knowledge and some exposure to Computer Networks....