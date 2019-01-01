Parametrize Queries to Protect Against Injections with Java
Parametrize queries to protect against injection attacks
Protect your database from malicious attacks by creating DB roles
By the end of this project you will be able to build a simple PostgreSQL database, we will interact with this simple database by creating a simple Java application that will use parameterized queries so as to prevent SQL injection attacks by using various well known methods that are widely used in the industry to protect against SQL injection attacks. This is an intermediate level project for developers and software engineers that work in the tech industry , who have an interest in further developing their knowledge of Java in software development and creating secure backend systems. we will be using Java as it offers various methods to protect the system from SQL injections
Java Programming
Postgresql
security
SQL
Parametrizing Queries
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Database Setup
Simple SQL injection on a non parameterized query
Query Validation
Query Parametrizing
Creating Database Roles
