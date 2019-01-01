Learner Reviews & Feedback for Perfecting your Readme by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (Learn will be introduced to a Readme doc script by creating a game through Github, Learn will know Markdown language for a Readme on Visual studio Code and what VScode extensions assist with the Readme doc script, Learn will write html code for a game. Review its functionalities live and begin the Readme writing process, Learn will write a full Readme for their coding project, add images to their Readme and preview it.)
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....