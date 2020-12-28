Learner Reviews & Feedback for Performance Reviews with Eduflow by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
13 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this project you will develop a performance review process using Eduflow. Eduflow is a free, easy to use course builder that gives you the ability to create an interactive and customizable learning experience. Eduflow is not only a course builder for educational courses, it is also a great tool for all types of businesses and organizations! In this project, we will learn how to create a streamlined and easy-to-use performance review process.
Eduflow’s ready-to-use templates and user friendly features make the performance review development process a breeze. Not only will you be able to develop an effective review process, you will also be able to assign particular review standards and expectations to individual job descriptions and departments. Eduflow gives you the ability to create a streamlined and fully customizable review process, saving you tons of time and unnecessary stress! Performance reviews are an essential piece of the growth and development process for both individuals and teams. With the help of Eduflow, you will be able to take your performance review process to the next level while simultaneously simplifying your workload.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Performance Reviews with Eduflow
By Bensen A
•
Dec 28, 2020
Abby Saey's courses are some of the best Project Courses I have come across in Coursera. Her explanations are easy to follow and she covers all important tricks and tips. This course teaches us how to create and customise a Performance Review Course for our Employees using the Eduflow Platform. I highly recommend this course and other courses by Abby Saey. All the Best!!!
By Rozie_2020
•
Sep 28, 2021
This is where I had to go back and do my research to get the concept correctly. It allowed to me review errors/incorrections.