Personal Desktop Notifier in Python: Covid-19 notifications
Fetching data from the internet and processing them in python.
Creating personal notifications on the desktop using python libraries.
By the end of this project, you will create personalized Desktop notifications using python. You will be able to effectively use different python libraries to fetch data from the internet, process the data, and present the data as notifications. In this project, we will make a Covid-19 news notification to help to be always updated about the current situation. Python language is one of the most accessible programming languages available because of Its simplified syntax that gives emphasis on natural language. It is highly used in machine learning and data science applications which are some of the biggest trends in computer science right now. It is also supported by many corporations such as Facebook and Amazon. It is specially adapted by Google making it the number one choice for many programmers and engineers. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Software developing
By the end of Task 1, you will be able to open and use Spyder files, import needed libraries, and fetch data from the internet using requests.
By the end of Task 2, you will be able to deal with Json and dictionary data types and apply different functions to them.
By the end of Task 3, you will be able to use the plyer library to create customized notifications on the desktop.
By the end of Task 4, you will be able to use the datetime and time modules to add more features to your notification.
By the end of Task 5, you will be able to run the app in the background process of your PC and also be able to install libraries that are not built-in.
