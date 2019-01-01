بناء لعبة pong باستخدام لغة C++
هتتعلم ازاي نكتب classes و نعرف ال variables و ال functions
ازاي نعمل connect لل classes ما بينهم و بين بعض
نعمل test لل classes اللي كتبناها و نعمل test للعبة كلها
هتتعلم ازاي نكتب classes و نعرف ال variables و ال functions
ازاي نعمل connect لل classes ما بينهم و بين بعض
نعمل test لل classes اللي كتبناها و نعمل test للعبة كلها
فى نهاية هذا المشروع ، سوف تكون قادرًا علي بناء pong game باستخدام لغة ال C++ . في هذا المشروع ستقوم بكتابة class ball و class paddle و ستقوم ايضا برسم خريطة اللعبة بالاضافة الي كتابة ال game manager class و الذي سوف يساعدنا في تحريك ال paddle و تحريك الكرة حين تصطدم بالحائط أو حين تصطدم بال paddle في هذا المشروع سنستخدم code blocks idle لكتابة ال code و كتابة ال functions و ال classes المهمة و code blocks بسيط جدا وسهل لكتابة أي code و متاح لأي شخص
Software Testing
C++
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Software Games
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
اعداد ال environment للمشروع بتاعك و هتكتب الball class و هتعرف ال functions المهمة فيه لتحريك و معرفة اتجاهات الكرة
علي كتابة ال paddle classو هتكتب ال functions المهمة لتحريك ال paddle للأعلي و الأسفل , و هنعمل test لل ball class و ال paddle class
بدأ الكتابة في ال game manager class و كتابة function اخري لحساب score ال player في نهاية كل جولة
كتابة ال draw function و اظهار score ال 2 players
نعمل test لل draw function و التأكد منها و أيضا ستقوم بكتابة ال input function المسئولة عن تحريك ال paddles و ال ball
كتابة ال logic function و ال run function و انهاء اللعبة و تجربتها
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.