About the Course

In this intermediate-level course you will explore how CSS (Cascading Stylesheets) can be used to control the position of objects on your web page. You will learn to wrap text around an image and create a horizontal menu bar of links using CSS. Using the Notepad++ editor, you will update an internal stylesheet with the CSS rules that control blocks of content. The Chrome browser is used to display the page to test the results of your work. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Jesus M Z F

Aug 26, 2020

Great course, Thank's

By fahad a s a m

Feb 22, 2021

good

By saurav

Aug 23, 2020

nice project and pretty well organised content to learn the outlook of any web page.

By SALMAN H

Sep 12, 2020

It was just ok

