Learner Reviews & Feedback for Power Apps for Beginners: Easy Stocktaking with AI Builder by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
What's the quickest and most efficient way of keeping track of articles in stock? A company supply department usually counts articles manually - how many specific sodas, cookie packages, or any other articles they have. It's a time-consuming and error-prone process, but thankfully, it can be automated with AI Builder and Power Apps.
In this beginner-level guided project, you will build and train an AI Builder model for counting objects in images and create a Power Apps application which will use that AI model to show you the number of articles found in images. Of course, the Power App can be shared with colleagues so they can use it too. All we need to do is take our phone, open the application, upload or take a photo of articles and let Power Apps and AI Builder do the rest. Is that a great improvement of a business process or what?
The best thing about AI Builder and Power Apps is that anyone can learn to use them regardless of their educational background. We don’t need to be familiar with any programming language; basic knowledge of Excel-like formulas is enough for completing this project....