Power BI for Beginners Introduction to Business Intelligence
Beginner
English
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learnimport and transform data using Power Query, create visualizations to analyze data, Build a a data-driven dashboard from visuals, and pin tiles and share the dashboard with others. To achieve this, we will work through a sales dataset to create a dashboard with PowerBI.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step