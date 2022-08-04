Power BI for Beginners: Preparing Data For Analysis
Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
1
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only
Use Power BI to load, clean, transofrm and prepare data for analysis. For example, a data analyst is asked to build a report with visuals out of several datasets that need to be cleaned and transformed to generate useful insights
PowerQuery
PowerBI
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step