Power BI لوحة بيانات مبيعات باستخدام برنامج
هتقدر انك تستخدم أدوات برنامج ال Power BI بكفاءة .
هتقدر تتعامل مع أي مصدر بيانات و تخرجه في لوحة بيانات مؤثرة و شيقة.
مع نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تعمل لوحة بيانات مبيعات باستخدام برنامج Power BIهنمشي مع بعض خطوة بخطوة خلال المشروع عشان نقدر نحدد الdata model و تختار العرض الصحيح للبيانات و نحدد الأسئلة اللي توجهها للdata عشان يبقى التقرير مفيدهتقدر كمان تنضف البيانات من الشوائب و تبني التقرير بشكل احترافي يتبع أسلوب السرد القصصي.كمان هتقدر تستخدم لغة الDAX في عمل معادلات تحسب مؤشرات الأداء المطلوبة.المشروع ده للمهتمين بمجال تحليل البيانات data analysis باستخدام لغة ال Power BI ، والمشروع ده للمستوى المتوسط اللي عارفين اساسيات البرنامج و حابين يبتدوا يعملوا تقرير متكامل. بعد المشروع هتقدر انك تتعامل مع أي تقرير مطلوب منك باختلاف مصادر البيانات.في المشروع ده ، هنستخدم Microsoft Power BI و هنستخدم لغة الـ DAX -Data Analysis Expression وهي لغة قوية هتساعدك في انشاء المعادلات المعقدة
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Excel workbook - اتصال بمصدر البيانات
التأكد من جودة البيانات
ربط الجداول ببعض
Optional: Practice Activity
تصميم صفح التقرير
تصميم صفحة الـ Tooltip
نشر التقريرعلى حسابك الشخصى للـPower BI استعدادا لمشاركته مع اعضاء فريقك
Optional: Capstone
