Power BI for Beginners Designing a Data Model

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to combine tables to create a data model, enhance model with calculated tables, columns and measures, as well as configure the data model properties. To achieve this, we will work through a set of files, and you will create table relationships, calculated tables, columns and measures to enhance the existing data model.

  • Data Model

  • PowerBI

