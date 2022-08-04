PowerBI: Preparación de datos para el análisis
Analizar los datos con las herramientas de generar perfiles de datos de Power BI
Transformación y preparación de datos en Power BI
Imputar valores faltantes en Power BI
Analizar los datos con las herramientas de generar perfiles de datos de Power BI
Transformación y preparación de datos en Power BI
Imputar valores faltantes en Power BI
La transformación y preparación de los datos es una fase clave a la hora de generar dashboards en Power BI. Por ello, en este curso práctico y aplicado aprenderemos acerca de las transformaciones de Power BI para dar forma a nuestros datos. Comenzaremos de cero explicando que es Power BI y cómo utilizarlo para importar los datos. Después aprenderemos a analizar la calidad de los datos y a generar un perfilado de datos. Finalmente veremos todas las funcionalidades para transformar y agregar columnas en Power BI. Al finalizar este curso habrás aprendido todo lo que necesitas saber para poder transformar y preparar tus propios datasets en Power BI.
Data Analysis
power bi
Preparacion de datos
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a Power BI e importación de datos
Herramientas de generación de perfiles para analizar la calidad de los datos
Ejercicio Práctico. Importar y analizar los datos en Power BI
Preparación de datos y transformaciones básicas en Power BI
Combinando tablas en Power BI
Ejercicio Práctico. Transformando datos en Power BI
Transformaciones de columnas en Power BI
Transformaciones avanzadas en Power BI
Ejercicio Práctico. Transformaciones avanzadas en Power BI
Agregar columnas en Power BI
Completando valores faltantes en Power BI
Ejercicio Práctico. Agregar columnas e imputar valores faltantes en Power BI
Cumulative Challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.