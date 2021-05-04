JB
Apr 2, 2021
Very intriguing course and example application. Very informative and practical approaches to addressing imbalances in data. Excellent instructor and great course.
RV
Feb 3, 2021
It is best guided project which helps to learn caret library and this helped me to increase my r programming skills
By Vicente C K•
May 3, 2021
It is a course that goes over a code project. It does not explain what it is doing and why, nor does it teach how to employ the knowledge in different contexts or with different data. It really is an "example" video rather than an instructional one.
By RASHIKA D•
Nov 12, 2020
Great course for learning data imbalance techniques and ML algorithms in R!
Although I wish they would allow us to write the last 3 ggplot and data frame codes (where we had to compare the precision, recall and F1 scores through a graph) by ourselves instead of just running the pre-written codes, it was truly a wholesome experience.
By Jason M•
Apr 7, 2021
Very thorough and enlightening demonstration of the classification on unbalanced data sets.
By Charles S•
Dec 9, 2021
Great, very helpful. Made a difficult project seem easy.
By Gary M•
Apr 8, 2021
Very knowledgeable instructor. Excellent information.
By kuo j•
Mar 26, 2022
good course