Predicting Credit Card Fraud with R by University of North Texas

About the Course

Welcome to Predicting Credit Card Fraud with R. In this project-based course, you will learn how to use R to identify fraudulent credit card transactions with a variety of classification methods and use R to generate synthetic samples to address the common problem of classification bias for highly imbalanced datasets—the class of interest (fraud) represents less than 1% of the observations. Class imbalance can make it difficult to detect the effect independent variables have on fraud, ultimately leading to higher misclassification rates. Fixing the imbalance allows the minority class (fraud) to be better learned by the classifier algorithms. After completing the project, you will be able to apply the methods introduced in the project to a wide range of classification problems that typically confront class imbalance, including predicting loan default, customer churn, cancer diagnosis, early high school dropout risk, and malware detection. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

JB

Apr 2, 2021

Very intriguing course and example application. Very informative and practical approaches to addressing imbalances in data. Excellent instructor and great course.

RV

Feb 3, 2021

It is best guided project which helps to learn caret library and this helped me to increase my r programming skills

By Vicente C K

May 3, 2021

It is a course that goes over a code project. It does not explain what it is doing and why, nor does it teach how to employ the knowledge in different contexts or with different data. It really is an "example" video rather than an instructional one.

By James B

Apr 2, 2021

Very intriguing course and example application. Very informative and practical approaches to addressing imbalances in data. Excellent instructor and great course.

By RASHIKA D

Nov 12, 2020

Great course for learning data imbalance techniques and ML algorithms in R!

Although I wish they would allow us to write the last 3 ggplot and data frame codes (where we had to compare the precision, recall and F1 scores through a graph) by ourselves instead of just running the pre-written codes, it was truly a wholesome experience.

By Ramachandra A V

Feb 4, 2021

It is best guided project which helps to learn caret library and this helped me to increase my r programming skills

By Jason M

Apr 7, 2021

Very thorough and enlightening demonstration of the classification on unbalanced data sets.

By Charles S

Dec 9, 2021

Great, very helpful. Made a difficult project seem easy.

By Gary M

Apr 8, 2021

Very knowledgeable instructor. Excellent information.

By kuo j

Mar 26, 2022

good course

