Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predicting Salaries with Decision Trees by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world prediction problem using machine learning. The dataset we are going to use comes from the U.S. Census Bureau; they recorded a number of attributes such as gender and occupation as well as the salary range for a sample of more than 32,000 Americans. We will fit a decision tree to this data, and try to predict the salary for a person we haven’t seen before.
By the end of this project, you will have created a machine learning model using industry standard tools, including Python and sklearn.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Predicting Salaries with Decision Trees