Chevron Left
Back to Predicting Salaries with Decision Trees

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predicting Salaries with Decision Trees by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1.5 hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world prediction problem using machine learning. The dataset we are going to use comes from the U.S. Census Bureau; they recorded a number of attributes such as gender and occupation as well as the salary range for a sample of more than 32,000 Americans. We will fit a decision tree to this data, and try to predict the salary for a person we haven’t seen before. By the end of this project, you will have created a machine learning model using industry standard tools, including Python and sklearn. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Predicting Salaries with Decision Trees

By Muhammad M

Dec 26, 2020

informative

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder