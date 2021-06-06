By Cihat K•
Jun 6, 2021
I completely understand everything in the project, but I learnt nothing new from it, and I don't think if I would learn anything at all if I did not already know all of the concepts and methods in the project. It was extremely short for a $10 project and there was too little explanation on any concept or method. Kaggle, Youtube and many data science-related websites have much better projects with much better guidance than this. I wouldn't advice anyone to pay a penny for this project. This was the first, and probably the last, Coursera project that I have paid for. If the other projects are like this, then I would say the projects are just a scam if you have to pay any money at all. Courses here in Coursera have much better exercises and instructions.
By Erick S G P•
Jun 23, 2021
The tutor does not explain the decisions taken very often and overlooks important concepts. This guided project does not teach anything new, apart from what can be seen in free platforms like kaggle or youtube. This guided project would be way better if there were exercises in between the videos to test the learnt content and a final project in a new dataset and not just repeat what the tutor says to the letter.
By Lasal J•
Apr 17, 2021
A well-balanced project. kudos!
By Jannik J•
Apr 10, 2022
its impossible they take away the ability to download the files after a certain time. I have no idea why I paid for that and it wont even give me half a day