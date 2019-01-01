Process Personal Details using Methods in Java
Create a Java program that will process personal details using methods, multiple classes, and objects.
This project provides a step-by-step approach in instruction and will equip you with fundamental concepts of creating and using methods in Java programming, from the ground up. Using jGRASP development environment, you will create a Java project that processes your personal details using methods. These details are your name, your age, and your books. Using this data you will use methods to output your name, how old you will be in later years, and the list of books that you have. By the end of this project, you will be able to write a Java program using objects, instance variables, void methods, non-void methods, parameterized methods, and static methods. If this is the first time you are learning about methods you will benefit from writing a program from a template to a fully functioning program. If you already have programming experience, this is an opportunity to refresh your skills in using methods, classes, and objects. No matter your level, you will be able to apply the skills obtained from this course in real-life programming exercises. To provide you with support outside the course, you will find a pool of additional notes and exercises that you can try at home. If you ever wanted to build on the fundamental skills in Java that you already possess and become better at using methods, classes and objects, this project is the right place to start!
Objects
Java
jgrasp
Methods
Classes
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Create a void method and output your name
Task 2: Create instance variables and two void methods
Task 3: Create an integer method and output your age
Task 4: Create a parameterized integer method and output your older age
Task 5: Create an array method and output your list of books
Task 6: Create an overloaded method to output your older age
Task 7: Using a static method and multiple classes
