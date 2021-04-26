Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Product Design: Designing a modern table lamp using SketchUp by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1 hour long project, you will learn how to conduct a complete research on the basic dimensions of a Table Lamp, design the Table Lamp using the right measurements, Render the design, add visual elements and create a scene suitable for it. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RA

Oct 11, 2020

RJ

Oct 30, 2020

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for Product Design: Designing a modern table lamp using SketchUp

By Josue A C

Apr 26, 2021

The truth was very simple to recreate a lamp, since it had the concepts given and the demonstration given by the instructor on how to use the sketchup app.

By Riandika A

Oct 12, 2020

Really good course and easy to learn, with minimal talking and straight to the topic.

Thank you, Ms. Inas Mohsen Motawei.

By Renée B V J

Oct 31, 2020

The exercise was well versed and the instructor is very hands on to every detail that she does

By PREETHIKA S 1

Nov 26, 2020

Instructions were understandable and could easily understand the instructor

By Melissa B

Jul 19, 2021

Learned how to use Sketchup efficiently in one evening! Amazing!

By Vaishali J

Mar 27, 2021

Excellent courses are available here, goo and try it out ASAP.

By Bensen A

Jan 19, 2021

This is a really good course. I liked it very much.

By dave w e

Oct 17, 2020

simple but interactive, thanks Inas Mohsen Motawei.

By VARUN . S

Oct 22, 2020

excellent skills developed

By TANAY P

Apr 25, 2022

very good sesions

By ZAMORA A

Feb 16, 2021

By VINAYAK M

Aug 30, 2020

Excellent

By Parthasarathi R

Feb 21, 2022

The course is fantastic if one is new and wants to know how basic designing and modelling happens. I haven't given one more star due to glitches while working in cloud workspace.

By IMAM T

Nov 4, 2020

help me in designing a table lamp

By Marc S

Apr 9, 2021

Nice starter course on sketchup

By Naomi C R L

Oct 31, 2020

This is good.

By Abdeljabbar N I

Apr 12, 2022

By Rashini u H

Oct 25, 2020

This is very helpful us

By RISHI S

Dec 11, 2020

The provided tool is not working

By Manthan V

Sep 17, 2020

not good but it's ok

By 5hayandokht

Aug 5, 2021

I​t wasn't proper for me, it was too basic and elementary.

By Ganesan M

Mar 23, 2021

Actually the work area provided was not working.

By Jamshid G

Dec 9, 2021

please un-enrolled the course.

By Helen C

Sep 11, 2021

Wasnt what i wanted

