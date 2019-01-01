Program Risk Planning with ClickUp
Setup a program environment in Clickup
Developing program risk planning artefacts in ClickUp for diverse programs
Setup a program environment in Clickup
Developing program risk planning artefacts in ClickUp for diverse programs
By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating Program Risk Management artefacts for the Planning Phase for diverse programs. You will utilise a logical diagramming plan in an agile environment to develop the solution. This will enable you to identify and classify the required components for risk planning. Furthermore, it will help develop a structural model for learning about the field of Program Management. If you are interested in building up the knowledge leading to this guided project, the following is the link to: [ Developing Programme Management Blueprint with ClickUp] https://www.coursera.org/projects/program-blueprint [Advanced Programme Planning Phases Framework in ClickUp] https://www.coursera.org/projects/program-advanced-planning This Guided Project is essential for individuals wanting to learn about the field, or looking to transition into working in Program Management. This guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in an agile environment with ClickUp to engage in a hands-on learning experience.
Strategic Planning
Risk Management
risk planning
online program management tools
Program Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Starting with ClickUp and exploring its features
Importing the program framework and customizing the environment
Creating Program Risk Planning artefacts [ Part 1 ]
Creating Program Risk Planning artefacts [ Part 2 ]
Creating Program Risk Planning artefacts [ Part 3 ]
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.