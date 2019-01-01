Project Management among Multiple Organizations with Trello
Create a Trello Account and Login
Create a Trello board for a domestic relocation project
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a Trello Account and Login
Create a Trello board for a domestic relocation project
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to set up a Trello board to manage any type of project that requires multiple people doing various tasks in an effort to complete a common goal. I have created a scenario that we will use as our common goal. You will gain hands-on experience by creating a board aimed at completing a domestic relocation. A domestic relocation is a household goods move that goes on within the same country. For example, if we are moving within Japan, a domestic move could be from Tokyo to Misawa. If we are moving within the United States, a domestic move could be from California to Colorado. If we are moving within Australia, a domestic move could be from Sydney to Adelaide. This scenario will include multiple professionals from different organizations in a coordinated effort to complete the inventory, wrapping, packing, loading, transport (via truck and/or rail), unloading, re-inventory, unpacking, and the set up of a person’s household goods at the final destination. All of this and virtually any project involving multiple people can be accomplished by using Trello. Creating a workflow board with Trello will eliminate hard-to-track email chains where wires can get crossed if one single message goes missing. A Trello board keeps all of the important details in one place for all to see and track. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
None
Project Management
Trello
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Trello Account and Login.
Create a Trello board for a domestic relocation project.
Create preliminary cards on the Trello board for each organization and invite them via email.
Gather resources to include on your "Resources" list.
Identify which elements are necessary for lists within the project.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.